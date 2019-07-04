Society

Family fun at the Jersey shore for the 4th

By
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fourth of July means family fun in the sun for those headed down the shore.

The 7th Street beach in Ocean City was barely visible - the sand tucked away under the swarms of umbrellas, blankets and towels.

"There's barely any room we could hardly even walk on it," said Mitchell Stover who came to Ocean City for the first time from Quakertown.

The ocean is packed too, and quite refreshing.

"There's waves and sometimes you play on the boogie board," said Rishi, 7. "There's sand and you can dig stuff."

Digging on the beaches of Ventnor City, we found Nicolette and Peyton who estimate they've caught 10 sand crabs, which they planned to take home as pets.

There's plenty to do on the boardwalk in Ocean City, including mini golf, arcade games and rides.

5-year-Old Grayson had his eye on the rides at Wonderland, saying, "I wanna go on the frogs [ride] and after that's it's the Tilt-A-Whirl."

Of course, everyone flocks to the boardwalk for food, including Tanya Harrigan-McCall from Lawnside, New Jersey. We caught up with her, funnel cake in hand.

"It's just a delicacy. It's a favorite at the beach, you must have a funnel cake!" exclaimed Harrigan-McCall.

The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. in Ocean City. They will be set off from a barge off the Music Pier.
