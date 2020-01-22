Society

Ring returned to WWII veteran's family

A family has been reunited with an American hero's ring after if mistakenly ended up in a Wisconsin resale shop.

The ring signified a man's dates of service in World War II and his family never knew it existed.

An employee at the resale shop was going through a box of items to be thrown away when she saw the ring.

It was a "ruptured duck" ring, which was given to members of the service who were honorably discharged.

The employee cleaned it up and traced it back to Denise Chenevert, who recently donated some items.

Denise had no idea the ring was in there. Her father fought in World War II from 1943 to 1945 and passed away in 2000.

Denise says she is happy to have something that reconnects her to her father and is now inspired to learn even more about her parents.
