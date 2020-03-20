Society

Texas family's 'staycation' recreates canceled Disney vacation at home amid COVID-19 closures

SPRING, Texas -- One Texas family didn't let the cancellation of their Disney vacation get them down!

The Hearn family was all set to go to Disney World, matching outfits and all, when they had to cancel their plans because the park closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The family says they regularly go to the parks multiple times a year, but this would have been the family baby's first visit.

In an adorable video posted to social media, the family recreated their whole vacation while practicing social distancing at home.

Their "staycation" was complete with character meet-and-greets, a visit to Cinderella's castle and more Disney magic!

Check out the must-see video above.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspringvacationdisneycommunity strongcoronavirusdisney world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf orders 1000s of businesses to shut down over virus
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Shuttered NJ hospital to reopen in response to COVID-19
23 of 30 Del. cases reported in New Castle County
COVID-19 testing site at Philly sports complex to open soon
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
Wawa makes changes amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
UPDATED: COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites open in Philly area
First responders taking precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak
Philly police leading vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor
Man stabbed during Center City attempted robbery: Police
Man watching TV shot with stray bullet in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News