MALEAH DAVIS: Family shares heartbreaking message from 4-year-old at her funeral

Richardson Mortuary collected flowers, teddy bears and private messages of condolences ahead of the service at the Community Crossing Church.
The family tells ABC13 Eyewitness News that Mayor Sylvester Turner delivered a message on parents loving their children and what Maleah has taught the world.
Maleahs' mother, Brittany Bowens, released a single dove at the burial ceremony in honor of her daughter.
Maleah's biological father, Craig Davis, says all guests wore a pink bracelet with the words, "Maleah Lynn Davis" engraved. Only attendees with the bracelet were allowed to attend the service.
ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Stefania Okolia, the only member of the media allowed to attend the funeral, shared a heartwarming message that was displayed in Maleah's obituary.
The message, which was written as though it came from the 4-year-old herself, said in part, "I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you."
"At only four years old, I enjoyed school. I loved all my friends at Attitude, Respect and Manners Daycare. I would eagerly make new friends so that we could sing and laugh together everyday," the message read.
It continues, "I will always hug and sing with all my cousins and friends, I love you."
Maleah's obituary stuck to the theme of her "My Little Pony" casket, and featured the 4-year-old holding a colorful rose, and surrounded by her favorite characters.
RELATED: 'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.
SEE MORE:
- Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
- Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
- Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
- Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
- Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
- Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
- MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
- Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
- Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
- Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
- Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis' whereabouts
Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.