Fans adorn fashions showing Eagles pride

Diehard Eagles fans are taking their Birds fashion statements to a whole new level.The city is not just bleeding green as the Eagles head to the Super Bowl, people are going green literally. It's a green wave and the people across the city are hopping on the bandwagon.Marc Vetri, owner of Vetri Restaurant in Center City will be at the Super Bowl cheering on the Eagles, and yes, with a full-on green beard.Marc you have a green beard. "I do have a green beard and my wife is not happy about it," he said.Vetri knows a man with a green beard, is a talker and he certainly is getting a lot of attention."I don't really think about it that much so I don't know what they are looking at, but then I am like oh yeah, that is right I have a green beard.so that is what they are looking at," Vetri added.If you thought that was cool, there are impressive nail designs from viewers across the area showing off their Eagles pride.It's an intricate process that could take hours to complete, but well worth it for diehard fans. As we get closer to Super Bowl day, the Polish Nail Lounge along Fairmount Avenue expects to see more customers coming in requesting an Eagles creation.Leona Vergantino, Polish Nail Lounge said, "People always come in and ask for the jersey number on their nails. They are doing green stripes and anything that is pertaining to the Eagles because you know Philly bleeds green."From nails to hair, green is in.Cynergy Hair Studio in Center City is where Marc Vetri got his bearded colored. Workers there are not letting the Eagles frenzy pass them by. They will be doing Eagles highlights and green extensions for customers.Angela Spano, Cynergy Hair Studio says, "if everybody bleeds in our city like we do and we are all putting green in our hair, let's make a green streak throughout the city."For something a little more edgy, you can swing by Fahheems Hands of Precision Barbershop in South Philly. Barbers are creating detailed designs for passionate fans not afraid to show their Eagles pride.Jahlee Dabarber of South Philadelphia said, "There is no other way, you see this you know what is. It is self-explanatory, I don't have to say much."So whether it is an Eagles logo in your hair or a nail design or that green beard, one thing is certain, this city is bleeding green.