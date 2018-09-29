SOCIETY

Farm for the City provides Philadelphia with fresh food and greenery

EMBED </>More Videos

Farm for the City provides Philadelphia with fresh food and greenery. Julia Rae reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Farmer Samuel Harris says the Farm for the City garden has provided the Philadelphia community with more than just fresh food.

"They've been able to breathe fresher air, see more beautiful things like greenery instead of just concrete," says Harris.

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society created the farm in an effort to strengthen the neighborhood. One garden alone has yielded 1,300-pounds of food for Broad Street Ministries to feed those in need, which is one of the reasons Farmer Stanley Morgan got involved.

"I knew that food access was a big issue here in the city," says Morgan.

Councilman Al Taubenberger holds a degree in agronomy and is passionate about generating enough funding and support to bring the garden back next year.

"Great impact for a small amount of money, that's what it's all about. It's very much economic efficiency," says Taubenberger.

It may be the final day of harvest, but the community is hoping it's the start of more support for urban gardens like this.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsgardeningfarming
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
California couple saves family from burning car
Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue magazine over sexual assault accusations
Bill Cosby sued by law firm over unpaid legal fees
Pennsylvania 'Real ID' requirements pushed to August 2019
More Society
Top Stories
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville
Man critical following shooting in Brewerytown
Delaware. Senator Coons answers questions on the Kavanaugh hearings
1 in custody after fight at high school football game in Delco
Show More
Body found in Maryland believed to be man kidnapped in Philly
Trump asks FBI for updated investigation into Brett Kavanaugh
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Wes Hopkins, who played 10 seasons with Eagles, dies at age 57
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by breach
More News