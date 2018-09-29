Farm for the City provides Philadelphia with fresh food and greenery

Farmer Samuel Harris says the Farm for the City garden has provided the Philadelphia community with more than just fresh food."They've been able to breathe fresher air, see more beautiful things like greenery instead of just concrete," says Harris.Pennsylvania Horticultural Society created the farm in an effort to strengthen the neighborhood. One garden alone has yielded 1,300-pounds of food for Broad Street Ministries to feed those in need, which is one of the reasons Farmer Stanley Morgan got involved."I knew that food access was a big issue here in the city," says Morgan.Councilman Al Taubenberger holds a degree in agronomy and is passionate about generating enough funding and support to bring the garden back next year."Great impact for a small amount of money, that's what it's all about. It's very much economic efficiency," says Taubenberger.It may be the final day of harvest, but the community is hoping it's the start of more support for urban gardens like this.------