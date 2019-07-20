Society

Fashion show fundraiser held to combat domestic violence in Drexel Hill

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania. (WPVI) -- It's was cool indoors but sizzling on the runway Saturday afternoon.

Beulah Tabernacle in Drexel Hill hosted its Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show.

Women, men, and kids strutted their stuff down the catwalk.

The whole time the crowd was cheering them on.

The ladies in attendance could also do a little shopping and pick up some new outfits and accessories.

Today's event also raised money for efforts to combat domestic violence.
