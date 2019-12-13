Father-Daughter duo make history as Philadelphia firefighters

MANTUA (WPVI) -- Engine 44 in West Philadelphia is nicknamed "The Pride of Mantua." No one is more proud to work there than Daynese Stowe. She's been waiting a lifetime to show her dad where she works."Every time I encounter a new firefighter, captain, chief, they tell me how much of a legend my father is," Stowe said.Her father, Jeffery Stowe, is now stationed in Gray's Ferry, but at one point, he worked at Engine 44 too. He celebrated 30 years as a firefighter last month. On the same day, his daughter graduated from the academy."I think I learned more from her than she ever learned from me," he said.They are the first African-American father daughter firefighting pair in the city's history. Daynese says she's thrilled with her first assignment."I'm in my neighborhood I grew up in. I played basketball two doors down at the rec center," she said.The "Pride of Mantua" is a title given to a truck, but it may just belong to the family who shares so much of its history."My thing is, I don't have to look far for my heroes, they're in my family," said Jeffery. "Most people, they're looking for the opportunity to meet their hero, I was raised by mine," said Daynese.