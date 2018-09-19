SOCIETY

Father of Pennsylvania fugitive Shawn Christy speaks out

The father of Pennsylvania fugitive Shawn Christy is making a plea to his son to turn himself in.

A federal warrant was issued in June for the 27-year-old in connection with Facebook posts threatening to shoot President Trump and a district attorney in the Lehigh Valley.

The search most recently led authorities to Ohio where they found a stolen truck on the side of a highway on Sunday.

Christy's father has a message from his hometown in Schuylkill County.

"Surrender yourself, son, you proved your point. It's like a dream, a nightmare that don't end," he says.

Craig Christy says he does not believe his son wants to hurt anyone, that he is simply on a quest for justice.

