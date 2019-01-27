SOCIETY

Federal employees head back to work Monday but future still uncertain

Beginning of full work week for many federal workers following shutdown: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 27, 2019


It's the beginning of a full work week for more than 800,000 federal employees who were furloughed for 35 days because of a political dispute over a border wall.

After missing two paychecks, many Federal workers head back to work Monday. But some don't think it'll last long.

The government may be opening again, but there is still plenty to worry about, including backlogs, back pay and the possibility of another shutdown in three weeks.

6abc's Trish Hartman takes a look at the road ahead for federal employees.
