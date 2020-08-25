Federal judge says city can 'terminate' Philadelphia encampments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6311842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Philadelphia has ordered the closure of a controversial encampment of protesters along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that city officials are allowed to "dissolve and terminate" the Philadelphia homeless encampments.The city must give the people living in the encampments at least 72 hours' notice to leave, the judge said.The defendants must also "fully comply with their stated procedures, including but not limited to storage and safekeeping of any property collected at the encampment sites," according to court documents.In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney said the city is currently evaluating the next steps.On Aug. 18, the camps were supposed to be cleared by the city but a temporary restraining order filed by lawyers representing the people staying there blocked the encampment removal, which was slated for 9 a.m.Last week, in a motion for a temporary restraining order that Attorney Michael Huff filed on behalf of people living in the encampment, there were several demands listed including:1. Provide plaintiffs with shelter, which is safe, clean, individually separated and in compliance with CDC guidelines regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.2. Provide plaintiffs including all residents at the encampments with a clear path to permanent housing for which they can be held accountable, and temporary housing until such time at which they are able to provide permanent housing.3. Provide specific protocol and procedures for the location, labeling, and easy re-acquisition of plaintiffs' property detained which will be held in storage in accordance with the due process requirements of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments."But Kenney said they could not come eye-to-eye with the demands and said the encampments were not livable without utilities and federal partners had to step in.The city has continually cited health and sanitation as reasons for the removal, and safety with acts of violence occurring in and around the camp.Erected in protest for housing on June 10, the encampment in at Von Colln Park has grown to anywhere from 100 to 200 people.There are two other encampments, one in the Azalea gardens behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and another set up off Ridge Avenue, right across from the Philadelphia Housing Authority Building.