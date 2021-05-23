Society

Feeling like summer ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By
Feeling like summer ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weekend before Memorial Day officially brought Philadelphia its first taste of summer.

"It's like 20 degrees warmer, this feels like real summer not spring," said Farish Sawyer of Wynnewood. "I'm not sure what happened to spring but here we are."

Kids like Saudia Harper broke out the swimsuits and splashed around Dilworth Park Saturday.

"I like it because I like to get wet and I love the pool and stuff," said Harper of South Philadelphia.

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says to expect a hot and humid day Sunday before a cold front brings change.



Regina Simmons Robinson of Upper Darby brought her grandchild to play in the fountain.

"The weather was very hot outside and I wanted to spend some time with my grandbaby so I took her to get water ice," said Simmons Robinson.

And this weekend marks the first that the City of Philadelphia dropped its outdoor mask mandate if one is fully vaccinated.

"It's nice to kind of have the option," said Steven Mark of Wynnewood. "Obviously, we'll be careful if we feel there's too many people around, or there's people that might be at risk."

City officials cite the decrease in COVID-19 case counts and increase in vaccinations as reasons to ease restrictions.

"For me, I personally feel more comfortable wearing it so that's why I'm out here wearing a mask," said Sabrina Mohsin of Branchburg.

