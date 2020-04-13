Society

Fender offering free online guitar lessons

If you've been eager to use your time at home to learn a new instrument, here is some help.

Legendary guitar maker, Fender, is now giving away three months of online lessons, no strings attached.

The company is giving away a million free accounts to its Fender Play, a video-based online instruction program.

It's available on iOS, Android or the regular old internet.

They say they're doing it because music is therapeutic and proven to decrease anxiety in challenging times.
