Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Store shortage fears trigger violent fight at San Francisco Safeway

SAN FRANCISCO -- While there are shortages of toilet paper, pasta and cleaning wipes at grocery stores nationwide, there seems to be no problems finding videos documenting such shortages, or the 'panic buy' chaos that ensures.
[Ads /]
Weekend shoppers rushed to clear out stores fearing for the worst from the coronavirus pandemic. At one San Francisco Safeway, those fears boiled over.

A shopper tweeted a video of a small but violent fight that broke out. You can hear a shopper saying, "Take that, you bunch of losers!"

One shopper screamed, "Take that, you bunch of losers!" followed by the sound of merchandise smashing on the floor.

"I went to Safeway today to get something small and a violent fight broke out that led to people throwing wine bottles clear across the store," the person who posted this video said.

"People are in hysterics right now and it's getting more and more unavoidable."
[Ads /]
Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Shoppers have been packing stores ever since President Trump declared a national emergency last week due to the coronavirus.

Bay Area counties have progressively ordered bans on public gatherings of various sizes, due to the latest recommendations by the CDC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycdcsafewayillnessfightcoronavirusu.s. & worldstate of emergencyvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area residents react to self-isolation recommendation
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Fears over coronavirus fuel panic buying at Bay Area stores
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
2nd person dies from coronavirus in Rockland County
Philly, South Jersey suspend celebration of mass due to COVID-19
Texas county won't follow 'illegal' restaurant closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
LIVE: Treasury secretary says Trump wants to send Americans checks 'in next 2 weeks'
Philly orders business, gov't closings to reduce COVID-19 spread
3rd person dies from COVID-19 in New Jersey
Governor extends COVID-19 shutdown across Pa.
Philly, South Jersey suspend celebration of mass due to COVID-19
Show More
More COVID-19 testing sites popping up
AccuWeather: Damp Start, Dry and Milder Afternoon
Arrest made, victim ID'd in deadly Mantua shooting
Pa.'s state-owned wine, liquor stores to close Tues night
Tom Brady leaving Patriots, says his football journey 'will take place elsewhere'
More TOP STORIES News