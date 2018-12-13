U.S. & WORLD

Final exam question causes controversy at California State University, Long Beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Final exam question causes controversy at California State University, Long Beach. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 13, 2018.

A question on a college exam has led to a flurry of other questions and one student says it crossed the line into racism.

The controversial question now has an instructor in California under investigation.

The exam was given at California State Long Beach on a health science final.

The test covered things you would expect like diseases and bacteria, but question 50 on the take-home exam caught some by surprise.

The question read, "Which of the following gangs generally do the least graffiti? A. Black, B. Asian, C. Hispanic, D. White."

A student tweeted a photo of the question and says gangs were never discussed in class, and that the question is offensive.

Others are asking where is data to even back up that question and what does it have to do with health science.

The instructor, Matt Fischer, who teaches the course told a local paper the question was not meant to be racist.

California State Long Beach released a statement saying the matter is under investigation and that the campus takes the allegations seriously.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerscollege
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
New device works to catch double dippers in the act
New FCC ruling could block proposed text messaging tax in California
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
New FCC ruling could block proposed text messaging tax in California
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
More Society
Top Stories
Eagles QB Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra
Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Brian and Mara Taff welcome new baby boy, Charlie!
4 juveniles charged in high school wrestling team hazing incident
2 killed in crash with dump truck on Route 202 ramp identified
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
Vernon Odom set to retire from 6abc
Show More
Delco flooding victims can apply for SBA damage aid
Tiny Christmas trees given to NICU families at A.I. duPont Hospital
Serious crash on I-295 in Lawrence Twp.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain/Snow Showers Today
3 suspects sought in grocery store robbery in West Oak Lane
More News