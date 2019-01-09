Final respects paid to retired Camden police officer

He was a highly decorated police officer and a founding member of the Camden County Emerald Society Pipes and Drums.Wednesday, family, and friends from around the world came to pay him their final respects.The rich and somber sounds of the bagpipes played in Gloucester Township in honor of retired Police Sergeant Rich Desmond.He served 27 years with the Camden Police Department and volunteered for a month at the World Trade Center after 9/11.Desmond took the Emerald Society as far away as Ireland to play for St. Patrick's Day.Today, bagpipe players from those same parts of the world formed a massive procession ahead of Desmond's funeral service.------