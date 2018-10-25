Finnish company looking to hire full-time elves for holiday season

When it comes to Christmas, are you extra? Almost like a real-life elf?If you'd like to join the ranks of Buddy the elf, now you can!There's an actual firm hiring full-time Christmas elves who get to travel to spread holiday cheers.A Finnish company called Lapland Safaris is looking for a few good elves.Heres the deal -- they fly you to Finland for the holidays and you spread good, hearty holiday cheer.The job listing says an elf is at the same time an entertainer, a guide and a mythical creature of Christmas.The elves will work November through January, beginning with a regimented training session at the Arctic Hospitality Academy. That's where you learn to officially elf.------