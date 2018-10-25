U.S. & WORLD

Finnish company looking to hire full-time elves for holiday season

EMBED </>More Videos

Finnish company looking to hire full-time elves for holiday season. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 25, 2018.

When it comes to Christmas, are you extra? Almost like a real-life elf?

If you'd like to join the ranks of Buddy the elf, now you can!

There's an actual firm hiring full-time Christmas elves who get to travel to spread holiday cheers.

A Finnish company called Lapland Safaris is looking for a few good elves.

Heres the deal -- they fly you to Finland for the holidays and you spread good, hearty holiday cheer.

The job listing says an elf is at the same time an entertainer, a guide and a mythical creature of Christmas.

The elves will work November through January, beginning with a regimented training session at the Arctic Hospitality Academy. That's where you learn to officially elf.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchristmasbig talkersholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
2 Yosemite visitors dead after fall from popular overlook
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
More Society
Top Stories
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Show More
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm To Impact The Region Friday Night Into Saturday
The Parkway's 100th year soiree in Philadelphia
2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
More News