Hockessin Fire Company introduces fire truck just for kids

There's a brand new fire truck in Delaware - one that was designed and created just for kids.

HOCKESSIN, Del. (WPVI) -- There's a brand new fire truck in Delaware - one that was designed and created just for kids.

This is the Hockessin Fire Company's new kid friendly fire truck.

The wooden truck was modeled after the company's emergency rescue vehicle.

They know that children are simply enamored with fire trucks and they have so many excited questions about how a fire truck works.

While it's made of wood, this truck has a siren, a bell and wheels just like the real thing.

"We used it for the Santa Claus run and it went over really big in the community and we will use it for training purposes here and we have already used it for several birthday parties," said Terry Lake from the Hockessin Fire Company board of directors.

They also say you can expect to see it in many parades.

A wooden truck was made by Kinzer Woodworking Shop in Lancaster County. It was originally created for a playground, but this is the first one they have ever made that is on wheels.
