society

First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million

DALLAS -- A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.

Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it "a historic copy of a historic comic book." The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

Marvel is owned by Disney which is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarvel comicscomic booksocietymarvelauctionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Enjoy authentic creole cuisine without leaving Houston!
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Disney, Toys for Tots team up for World's Ultimate Toy Drive
Hulu Live price going up next month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens stabbed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
Man dies after stabbing at Rittenhouse Square
Woman fights charges after stepkids see her topless at home
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Rowan student accused of recording female students on campus
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Show More
Fmr. Phillies managers sleep out to help homeless teens
Are you getting what's advertised in CBD products?
Dave Roberts and Jim O'Brien - Thanksgiving Parade Memories
Father of bride surprises couple with epic flash mob at wedding
AccuWeather: Midday rain, chilly evening, more rain Saturday night
More TOP STORIES News