First responders marry amid hurricane rubble in Mexico Beach

It wasn't at all how they had pictured their October wedding, but one Florida couple made it work.Mexico Beach firefighter Bryon Hughes and Panama City Police detective Cori Clark exchanged vows on top of a mountain of hurricane rubble this past Sunday.They were supposed to be married about two weeks ago when Hurricane Michael got in the way.They couldn't get the rings they bought from a destroyed jewelry store, so they exchanged Clark's grandparents' wedding rings instead.Photos of the ceremony have since gone viral on social media, touching the hearts of the tens of thousands of people who have shared them.-----