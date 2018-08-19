First responders search for missing Lakewood teen

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --The search is expected to continue Sunday for a missing teen in Lakewood, Ocean County.
Dozens of first responders, including the Lakewood Fire Department Dive Team, searched Lake Shenandoah County Park Saturday night.
Seventeen-year-old Chaim Shraga has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
He is diabetic, six-feet tall, weighs 200-pounds and has glasses.
He was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit, that included a hooded sweatshirt.
