First responders search for missing Lakewood teen

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 19, 2018.

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
The search is expected to continue Sunday for a missing teen in Lakewood, Ocean County.

Dozens of first responders, including the Lakewood Fire Department Dive Team, searched Lake Shenandoah County Park Saturday night.

Seventeen-year-old Chaim Shraga has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

He is diabetic, six-feet tall, weighs 200-pounds and has glasses.

He was last seen wearing a navy tracksuit, that included a hooded sweatshirt.

