LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- A group of guys fishing off Long Beach Island Sunday afternoon hooked a six-foot shark.'Mark G' of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania says it took over an hour to pull the shark onto shore, hold it down, remove the hook and release it.The group took a picture with the shark before letting it go.