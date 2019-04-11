BABY ON BOARD: Flight attendant introduces infant passenger to other travelers

When an infant got restless on a plane, a flight attendant stepped in and helped calm her.Savannah Blum and her baby daughter Brittan were traveling on Southwest Airlines from Austin to Nevada when the 19-month-old got restless.Jessica, a flight attendant, heard the baby cry and offered to take Brittan along her pre-flight tasks, which included closing luggage compartments and greeting passengers.The baby happily joined the flight attendant, and even blew a few kisses to her fellow travelers.The video was captured by Brittan's mom, and posted on Facebook with the caption, "Everyone loves this little girl, even Southwest passengers and flight attendants."