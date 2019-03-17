Owner gives tour of 'Flintstone House', says she's fighting city lawsuit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5209120" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The homeowner gave ABC7 News an exclusive tour of the house and told us she is fighting the City lawsuit against it.

Exclusive tour of the controversial Flintstone Home tonight on ABC7news. pic.twitter.com/nppMhF1x7r — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) March 20, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5202465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2019.

The conversation pit is Flintstone Home owner Florence Fang’s favorite room. I’ll tell you why tonight in ABC7news. pic.twitter.com/HBIiDeDg00 — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) March 20, 2019

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. -- A California city is suing the owner of the so-called "Flintstone House" for creating structures, statues and home improvements without permits.However, the homeowner, Florence Fang, told our sister station KGO-TV she will fight the city and gave an exclusive tour of the unique, stone age home."Thank you for giving me a chance to tell my story," she said.Fang declined to go on camera, but allowed the news crew to tour the controversial three-bedroom, 2,700 square foot Hillsborough residence that was built in 1976.What's most striking is there are no square rooms, only curved lines everywhere.In the front yard stands a life-size statue of Fred Flintstone. He's joined by his wife Wilma and baby dinosaur Dino, and of course, dinosaur eggs.Let's not forget Flintstones' friends the Rubbles; they have statues, too.In the backyard, away from the public street, there are large dinosaurs, a giraffe, and even Bigfoot surrounded by colorful mushrooms.Florence Fang's favorite room is the "conversation pit."It's peaceful and private, but the view of the 280 freeway also reminds her that she's not isolated from the world, or from the complaints of some residents and the City of Hillsborough which is suing Fang for creating what it calls a "highly visible eyesore."Fang thanks her many supporters who have contacted her through social media."It makes me realize that I am not the only one fighting for the legendary Flintsones. It is truly an American memory that makes people smile and feel good about themselves," she said.Fang said the house and fixtures make her happy.It makes her grandchildren happy, as well."Let's keep Fred and the Dino alive and work together to keep on," Fang said. "I will fight the best I can. Stay tuned."Fang has hired a renowned San Francisco attorney to help her case.