Society

Owner gives tour of 'Flintstone House', says she's fighting city lawsuit

EMBED <>More Videos

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. -- A California city is suing the owner of the so-called "Flintstone House" for creating structures, statues and home improvements without permits.

However, the homeowner, Florence Fang, told our sister station KGO-TV she will fight the city and gave an exclusive tour of the unique, stone age home.

"Thank you for giving me a chance to tell my story," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

The homeowner gave ABC7 News an exclusive tour of the house and told us she is fighting the City lawsuit against it.



Fang declined to go on camera, but allowed the news crew to tour the controversial three-bedroom, 2,700 square foot Hillsborough residence that was built in 1976.

What's most striking is there are no square rooms, only curved lines everywhere.

In the front yard stands a life-size statue of Fred Flintstone. He's joined by his wife Wilma and baby dinosaur Dino, and of course, dinosaur eggs.



Let's not forget Flintstones' friends the Rubbles; they have statues, too.

In the backyard, away from the public street, there are large dinosaurs, a giraffe, and even Bigfoot surrounded by colorful mushrooms.

EMBED More News Videos

Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2019.



Florence Fang's favorite room is the "conversation pit."

It's peaceful and private, but the view of the 280 freeway also reminds her that she's not isolated from the world, or from the complaints of some residents and the City of Hillsborough which is suing Fang for creating what it calls a "highly visible eyesore."



Fang thanks her many supporters who have contacted her through social media.

"It makes me realize that I am not the only one fighting for the legendary Flintsones. It is truly an American memory that makes people smile and feel good about themselves," she said.

Fang said the house and fixtures make her happy.

It makes her grandchildren happy, as well.

"Let's keep Fred and the Dino alive and work together to keep on," Fang said. "I will fight the best I can. Stay tuned."

Fang has hired a renowned San Francisco attorney to help her case.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societybizarreneighborbuzzworthylawsuithomecartoonneighborhoodu.s. & world
RELATED
Hillsborough suing owner of iconic 'Flintstone House'
Owner of Hillsborough 'Flintstone House' says she plans to fight lawsuit
Take a look inside Hillsborough's 'Flintstone House' in 1987
TOP STORIES
Man killed in Germantown bar robbery
Stray bullets from double shooting in SW Philly strike nearby homes
AccuWeather: Rain All Day Today, Steadiest This Afternoon
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Coatesville crash
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M after no winner drawn Wednesday
Store owners on edge after 'Double-Barrel Bandit' robbery
Reading Eagle files for bankruptcy protection
Show More
Dismembered teen's family testifies about impact of death
Malnourished pit bull, 5 pups rescued from Chesco home
New Zealand bans all assault weapons after mosque shootings, prime minister says
Beverage bandit smashes through Delco beer store, steals 2 beers
Lawsuit: Olive Garden stuffed mushrooms severely burned woman, 'death was imminent'
More TOP STORIES News