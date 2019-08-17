birth

'I feel like a hero': Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister

TAMPA, Fla. -- One Tampa family has a lot to celebrate -- a new bundle of joy and her 9-year-old brother who helped make it happen.

Nine-year-old Lindell Lyons was eating breakfast when his mom went into labor and told him to call 911.

"I was just in shock, like I didn't know what was gonna happen," Lyons told WFTS.

Lindell called 911, told dispatchers his mom was having a baby and listened to instructions.

Tampa Fire Rescue communications training officer Jared McYeo was on the other end of the call.

"He did a fabulous job. He's the one that deserves all the credit. He really held his cool, he went and followed the instructions to the letter and helped his mom deliver his baby sister," McYeo said.

McYeo said he's delivered two other babies in his decade as a dispatcher -- but none with someone so young on the call.

"It was a kind of a dream to me. I was kind of nervous at the same time for him, but I...knew he could do it," said mother Shanelle Brantley.

Lindell is very proud of himself.

"I feel like a hero," he said.

The baby, named Princess, and her mother are doing well one week later.

Lindell can't wait to tell his sister the amazing story.

"I'll start off from beginning to end. And every single detail," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthbabyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTH
US fertility rate falls to record low
Midwife charged after at-home birth ends in tragedy
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside fire station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Child found dead in vehicle at Lindenwold PATCO station
Police: 7 people shot at Snapchat "instant party" at Houston house
Sources: McCown unretiring to sign with Eagles
Officials: Montco woman trapped motorcyclist under vehicle in deadly crash
Teen gunned down in South Philadelphia; suspect sought
Show More
Del. man riding 'It's a Small World' for 12 hours for good cause
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Man turns himself in after dog attacks child on Wildwood beach
Person of interest in custody in connection to NYC rice cooker scare
Tioga-Nicetown residents consider themselves collateral damage
More TOP STORIES News