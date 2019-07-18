Florida city playing children's music at night to deter the homeless

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPVI) -- There are some songs that just become earworms, they get stuck in your head and play on a loop.Children's songs have a funny way of doing that.One such song is the hit YouTube song "Raining Tacos."And it plays all night at Lake Pavillion in West Palm Beach, alternating with the equally catchy "Baby Shark."The city is now being accused of using the so-called annoying music to keep people from hanging out there at night, particularly homeless people.City officials say it's meant to discourage people from congregating and encourage people to find safe shelters for the night.We should note, those two songs have not stopped people from sleeping around the pavillion.