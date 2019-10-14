Florida family wins Halloween with Stranger Things tribute

FRUITLAND PARK, Florida (WPVI) -- A Florida dad and his two sons crafted an impressive replica of Castle Byers from Stranger Things for spooky season, sharing footage of the creation to Reddit on October 13.Keith Campbell, from Fruitland Park, Florida, built Castle Byers (complete with Demogorgon) with sons Alex and Ethan for Halloween in 2018, but this year updated it with the Mind Flayer - the horrifying monster from the most recent season.According to Campbell, they built the tribute in their backyard, and used styrofoam to build both the Mind Flayer and the Demogorgon.