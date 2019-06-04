Society

Florida mom makes daughter carry 'I Lied' sign in public

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A Florida mom is gaining some attention on social media after her unique parenting choice.

Video posted to Facebook on June 1 shows a teenage girl, in the company of her mother, holding a sign saying 'I lied' at a busy intersection.

According to Ashley Atty, the woman who shared the footage, the sign said "I lied. I humiliated myself & my mother."



In the video, the mom can be seen ordering her daughter to continue to walk around with the sign.

Atty told a local tv station, "I'm sure she'll never lie again, because that was embarrassing."

At last check, the video had over 3,000 views on Facebook, as people debated whether this was effective parenting or not.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
2-alarm apartment fire in Chester Co. renders dozens homeless
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Pa. native Emma Boettcher defeats 'Jeopardy' star James Holzhauer
Numerous Philly officers under investigation for racist, violent posts
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
NY could become first state to ban cat declawing
Show More
Police: Pregnant teen critical after struck by stray bullets
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Raccoon takes wild ride on family's windshield
Philly ranked No. 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities' list
AccuWeather: Another Beauty
More TOP STORIES News