U.S. & WORLD

Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

Quick actions by two Florida police officers saved the life of a baby in distress.

Their heroic acts were captured on surveillance camera.

Ana De Graham was at Palm Beach Gardens shopping mall when her baby daughter started to choke on a small piece of chicken.

Mom immediately noticed something was wrong, but couldn't get her daughter to breathe.

That's when the officers rushed over.

The chicken suddenly popped out of the little girl's mouth, and she was able to breathe again.

Mom says the two officers are her angels.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Red tide continues to devastate Tampa Bay area beaches and wildlife
Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Red tide continues to devastate Tampa Bay area beaches and wildlife
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
World War 2 veteran receives gold medal in Bryn Mawr
More Society
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
5 brass plaques stolen from Phillies statues in South Philadelphia
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
Officer who worked 32 years without sick day gets last radio call
Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes traffic problems on I-295 in Cherry Hill
Man critical after being shot 6 times in West Philadelphia
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
Show More
4 people rescued from Washington Township house fire
Police: Gunman kills teen, injures 2 people in Kensington shooting
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
Musikfest 2018 is bigger and better in Bethlehem
More News