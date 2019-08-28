Florida teacher demoted after mowing backyard while naked

PORT ORANGE, Florida (WPVI) -- A Florida elementary school teacher who apparently enjoys going "au natural" while in the nature of his backyard has been demoted after a neighbor recorded him mowing his lawn naked.The neighbor videotaped Brian Wheeler operating his push mower wearing nothing but sandals.The neighbor then filed a police report, forcing the school to move him to a non-teaching position.Wheeler was not charged with a crime, but is still fighting to teach again.The teachers union says the punishment is too strict.They say the neighbor who "exposed" Wheeler has a history of issues with him.