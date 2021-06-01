For some, ditching the mask is exciting, but others prefer it

Society

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mask mandates vary between states and Philadelphia, and of course, regulations differ for those who are fully vaccinated compared to unvaccinated.

You'll see a mix of masked and unmasked shoppers At Ace Hardware in Havertown.

"The majority of people are still wearing them. The signs are down, so I just it's up to each individual person," said Store Manager Jim Fitzgerald.

In Pennsylvania, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask in most settings.

Officials say by Monday, June 28, all mask mandates will be lifted in Pennsylvania but could happen sooner if 70% of the population is vaccinated.

That number stands currently at 54.2%.

In Philadelphia, which has a 45.9% adult vaccination rate, vaccinated and unvaccinated people must wear masks indoors until June 11.

At that time, the health department will review case counts, vaccination rates, and hospitalizations to determine if they will lift the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

"We're still going to wear our mask cause you don't know who has it and who doesn't," said Jessica Jackson of North Philadelphia.



In New Jersey, 61.3% of the 18-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Masking is no longer mandated, but unvaccinated people are recommended to do so.

The same rules apply for Delaware, which reports 53.8% of adults are protected against COVID-19.

"We keep it on only when the store requires it, but you know, when you go to the restaurant, the first thing you do when you sit down is take off your mask. So I'm sort of like, 'Does that make sense?'" asked Kathleen Strimel of Drexel Hill.

Many say no matter their preference, they know they can't completely ditch the masks yet.

Each business has the right to mandate its own mask rules.
