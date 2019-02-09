Former pro cyclist Floyd Landis opening cafe featuring hemp products in Lancaster

Former pro cyclist Floyd Landis is opening a coffee shop in Lancaster in the spring that will sell products made with CBD, the chemical compound found in cannabis.Landis, who is from Lancaster County, has a business in Colorado that sells cannabis derivatives believed to have health benefits.He hopes his Lancaster store becomes a resource for farmers interested in growing hemp, now that it can be cultivated in PA for research or pilot programs.Landis lost his 2006 Tour De France title after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.------