Fourth grader gives touching speech to class about living with autism

SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, Calif. (WPVI) -- A California fourth grader stood up in front of his class and told his classmates what it is like to live with autism.Rumari, a student at Chino Valley Unified School District in San Bernadino County, stood tall as he addressed his class.According to Rumari's teacher, Lisa Rachel Moe, his classmates were unaware that Rumari was on the spectrum.The students all sat quietly and attentive as Rumari told them about his own differences and quirks, and emphasized how important it is to make "everyone feel like a someone."After his speech, Rumari opened the floor to any questions any of the student's may have.Moe posted the video to Facebook, writing, "If I were unable to ever teach again or if there was ever a question to my path into this role as an educator, this moment solidified my purpose."