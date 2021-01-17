Free COVID-19 testing to be offered for MLK Day of Service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium in Philadelphia will offer free testing at Girard College on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.The consortium is partnering with Global Citizen to coincide with the 26th annual Great Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.On Sunday, volunteers packed hundreds of bags with hand sanitizer, masks and information on where people can get free food and books for kids."Dr. King said of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most cruel and inhuman," said Todd Bernstein, the president of Global Citizen. "Normally we have 150,000 volunteers serving in about 1,800 projects."Doctors, nurses, frontline workers, and volunteers will be on-site doing testing and also offering resources to help people through the pandemic."It's not just about engaging volunteers, it's about saving lives," said Bernstein. He says the consortium has been saving lives through the pandemic by bringing COVID-19 testing directly to neigbhorhoods that need it most."Just as Dr. King was a man of action who turned concerns into action, Dr. Stanford and the Black Doctors Covid Consortium is doing exactly like that more than 50 years after Dr. King's death," he said.With Covid precautions in mind, there will also be some virtual events Monday, including a career fair and discussion on racial injustice.