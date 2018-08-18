Friends and family gather to honor the life of fallen officer Moses Walker Jr.

Friends and family gathered to honor the life of a fallen Philadelphia police officer, shot and killed six years ago today.Moses Walker Jr. died during a robbery attempt as he was heading home from his shift in 2012.A community prayer and balloon release was held Saturday morning at the 22nd District Headquarters in North Philadelphia, where the 19-year veteran worked.Moses' mother was at the vigil, and called for the gun violence to stop.Rafael Jones was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.His accomplice, Chancier McFarland is serving 20-40 years.------