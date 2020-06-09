Funeral arrangements for Philly firefighter who died after battle with COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for Firefighter Eric Gore who died after a long battle with COVID-19.The 48-year-old firefighter passed away on June 2.Gore served in the PFD for more than 23 years, half of which he spent at Engine 61 in Olney.The department says, while working there in 2002, Gore was among several members named in a unit citation for rescuing two children and an adult from a burning home.Gore had been a member of Engine 37 in Chestnut Hill for the past two years. Officials say he will be posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.- Thursday, June 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. Ricks Funeral Home, 105 E. Tabor Road, Philadelphia- Friday, June 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Ave., Philadelphia- Procession: Friday, June 12. Stages on W. Sedgley Avenue between 20th & 22nd streets (behind Reyburn Park). Departs at approximately 8:15 a.m., proceeding east on Sedgley and turning left on Lehigh Avenue to arrive at Deliverance Evangelistic Church.- Service: Friday, June 12 at 11 a.m. Deliverance Evangelistic Church. Service is private but audio will be broadcast outside the church.- Immediately following the service. Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road, Philadelphia