FYI LOVES THE ARTS

The Philadelphia Orchestra celebrates Sergei Rachmaninoff

The Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating a Russian titan of classical music. (WPVI)

Rachmaninoff Live
Philadelphia Orchestra is celebrating a Russian titan of classical music with a concert series that will give audiences a chance to be part of history.
Philadelphia Orchestra Presents: Rachmaninoff Live! (April 12-15)
Kimmel Center Verizon Hall
Website: Philorch.org
