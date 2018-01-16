Ducis Rodgers and Jeannette Reyes take us to some new destinations on Philadelphia's ever-expanding restaurant scene.
MidiCi
King of Prussia Town Center
201 Main Street
King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-322-2579
mymidici.com
Danlu
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-310-9828
tastedanlu.business.site
Oloroso
1121 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-324-3014
email: info@olorosophilly.com
olorosophilly.com
Keen
1708 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-515-5336
email: info@keenphilly.com
keenphilly.com
Karen Rogers checks out some new spots to get sweets and pastries
Dixie Picnic
1306 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-575-5960
dixiepicnic.com
J'Aime
212 S 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-928-3172
jaimefrenchbakery.com
The Kettle Black
631 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
thekettleblackphilly.com
Ducis Rodgers shows us a couple new options for coffee to keep the chill off this winter.
Parliament Espresso & Coffee Bar
30 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
parliamentespresso.com
Horn & Hardart Coffee
Media, PA
hornandhardartcoffee.com
Dad's Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey
925 Canal Street, Building #4, Door 16
Bristol, PA 19007
https://dadshatrye.com
Time is precious and efficiency is key so Alicia Vitarelli checks out a few spots where you can do more than just eat.
Suraya
1528 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
215-302-1900
http://surayaphilly.com
United By Blue
205 Race Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
267-457-3114
www.unitedbyblue.com/flagship
The New Year is a time for resolutions and, for many, a vow to get fit and healthy tops the list. Melissa Magee checks out some new spots to get your mind and your body right.
BPM Fitness
1808 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-515-3110
email: Info@BPMfitnessphl.com
https://bpmfitnessphl.com
Instagram: @bpmfitnessphl
Twitter: @bpmfitnessphl
TORC Yoga
31 S. 2nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
www.torcyoga.com
Instagram: @torcyoga
Twitter: @TORCYoga
Vitality Meditation
1856A Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125
https://www.vitalitymeditation.com
Instagram: @VitalityMeditation
Twitter: @VitalityPhilly
Every January, Philadelphia Magazine comes out with its list of 50 best restaurants.
Alicia Vitarelli highlights the newcomers.
Kanella Grill
1001 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-928-2085
https://www.kanellarestaurant.com
Rooster Soup Company
1526 Sansom Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-454-6939
http://www.roostersoupcompany.com
Instagram: @roostersoupco
Poi Dog
102 S. 21st Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-279-7015
http://www.poidogphilly.com
Kim's (Korean BBQ)
5955 N. 5th Street
Philadelphia, PA
215-927-4550
There's a popular new trend on the West coast that's making its way East.
Ali Gorman takes a look at what these new infusion centers are all about.
City Hydration Philadelphia
1315 Walnut Street, Suite #1403
Philadelphia PA 19107
215-416-0109
www.cityhydration.com
From newborn babies to full on adults, there's something new on the style front for everyone. Karen Rogers checks out some new spots to get your glam on.
Egg & Friends
925 West Lancaster Avenue, Suite 130
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
https://www.egg-baby.com
Kin
1014 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
shop-kin.com
Instagram: @shopkinboutique
Moxie Blue Salon
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
moxiebluesalon.com
The Curtis Symphony Orchestra is kicking off a new season, celebrating sounds from around the world.
Curtis Institute of Music: Symphony Orchestra
curtis.edu
Instagram: @curtisinstitute
Twitter: @curtisinstitute
The Voorhees Animal Welfare Association is celebrating a huge milestone in 2018. David Murphy checks out South Jersey's oldest and largest adoption center.
The Voorhees Animal Welfare Association
509 Centennial Blvd
Voorhees, NJ 08043
https://www.awanj.org/