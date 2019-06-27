FYI Philly's 2019 Summer Shore Special

The Happiest Seaside Town in America

Jersey is the place to be during the summer. We take you to all the best spots, from great restaurants to workouts on the beach to some amazing taffy.With eight miles of beach and bay, two-plus miles of boardwalk and lots of wacky and family-friendly events all year long, it's no surprise Ocean City is THE shore pick for so many people.9th & The Boardwalk(609) 927-9900110 Boardwalk (St. Charles & Boardwalk)609-391-06776th, 8th & 14th streets & Boardwalk7th, 8th, 10th & 12th & BoardwalkWonderland Pier, North End, BoardwalkAtlantic City just added two new options for fun and relaxation! The Borgata is betting on a new sportsbook entertainment area with a $12 million destination bar -- the Moneyline Bar & Book. Over at the Tropicana, it's wellness inspiration from the sea at the newly redone Sea Spa, for when it's time to unwind and escape!1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-317-10002813 Boardwalk, Chelsea Tower, Atlantic City, NJ 08401609-340-4363Jeannette Reyes explores a section of Atlantic City that's rebuilding and rebranding itself. The Orange Loop is named after the section of the Monopoly board: New York, St. James and Tennessee Avenue and a group of developers, entrepreneurs and local leaders are literally building houses and hotels. The section was in bad shape just a few years ago and now it is becoming a destination just off the boardwalk with a New Orleans style restaurant, a beer hall, live music, yoga and a coffee shop. And that is just the beginning.121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401161 South Tennessee Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401201 South New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401133 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401131 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401Cheryl Herzog has been known for her Surfside Fitness workouts in Avalon for years. For her ninth summer down the shore, she debuted a brand new studio in a space that was a restaurant just a few months ago.2109 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ 08202(609) 967-9023When you're on the beach, the bathing suit is the official uniform. But when you hit the boards at night, you may want to take the dress code up a notch. So Melissa Magee did some shopping down the shore for the latest summer trends.2009 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ 08202264 21st St, Avalon, NJ 08202We're not stretching the truth when we say Shriver's makes any trip to the Jersey shore sweeter!852 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226It's not every day you can walk a llama. But in New Egypt, New Jersey, you can.256 E Colliers Mill Rd, New Egypt, NJ 08533You can now Rent a dog for a few hours to up to a whole day at Homeward Bound, Camden County's Animal Shelter in New Jersey. Sign up to take out a designated pooch for activities like a hike, ice cream, or errands!125 County House Rd | Blackwood, NJ 08012