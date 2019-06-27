FYI Philly's 2019 Summer Shore Special

The Happiest Seaside Town in America
With eight miles of beach and bay, two-plus miles of boardwalk and lots of wacky and family-friendly events all year long, it's no surprise Ocean City is THE shore pick for so many people.
NJ Division of Travel & Tourism|Facebook
Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce
Manco & Manco Pizza | Facebook
9th & The Boardwalk
(609) 927-9900
Browns Restaurant|Website
110 Boardwalk (St. Charles & Boardwalk)
609-391-0677
Johnson's Popcorn
6th, 8th & 14th streets & Boardwalk
Kohr Brothers Ice Cream
7th, 8th, 10th & 12th & Boardwalk
Wonderland Pier, North End, Boardwalk
Here's what's new in AC for 2019
Atlantic City just added two new options for fun and relaxation! The Borgata is betting on a new sportsbook entertainment area with a $12 million destination bar -- the Moneyline Bar & Book. Over at the Tropicana, it's wellness inspiration from the sea at the newly redone Sea Spa, for when it's time to unwind and escape!
Moneyline Bar & Book | Facebook | Instagram
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-317-1000
Sea Spa | Facebook | Instagram
Tropicana Atlantic City
2813 Boardwalk, Chelsea Tower, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-340-4363
The Orange Loop
Jeannette Reyes explores a section of Atlantic City that's rebuilding and rebranding itself. The Orange Loop is named after the section of the Monopoly board: New York, St. James and Tennessee Avenue and a group of developers, entrepreneurs and local leaders are literally building houses and hotels. The section was in bad shape just a few years ago and now it is becoming a destination just off the boardwalk with a New Orleans style restaurant, a beer hall, live music, yoga and a coffee shop. And that is just the beginning.
The Orange Loop
MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar | Instagram
121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Leadership Studio | Facebook | Instagram
161 South Tennessee Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Bourre Atlantic City | Facebook | Instagram
201 South New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall | Facebook | Instagram
133 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Hayday Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
131 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Surfside Fitness' New Digs
Cheryl Herzog has been known for her Surfside Fitness workouts in Avalon for years. For her ninth summer down the shore, she debuted a brand new studio in a space that was a restaurant just a few months ago.
Surfside Fitness |Facebook
2109 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ 08202
(609) 967-9023
Summer Shore Fashion
When you're on the beach, the bathing suit is the official uniform. But when you hit the boards at night, you may want to take the dress code up a notch. So Melissa Magee did some shopping down the shore for the latest summer trends.
Lilly Pulitzer
2009 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ 08202
ellelauri
264 21st St, Avalon, NJ 08202
Localish Presents: Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge
We're not stretching the truth when we say Shriver's makes any trip to the Jersey shore sweeter!
Shriver's Salt Water Taffy
852 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226
Walk the Llamas
It's not every day you can walk a llama. But in New Egypt, New Jersey, you can.
Second Wind Llama Adventures | Facebook
256 E Colliers Mill Rd, New Egypt, NJ 08533
Shelter Me
You can now Rent a dog for a few hours to up to a whole day at Homeward Bound, Camden County's Animal Shelter in New Jersey. Sign up to take out a designated pooch for activities like a hike, ice cream, or errands!
Homeward Bound NJ
125 County House Rd | Blackwood, NJ 08012