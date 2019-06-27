FYI Philly

FYI Philly's 2019 Summer Shore Special

Jersey is the place to be during the summer. We take you to all the best spots, from great restaurants to workouts on the beach to some amazing taffy.



The Happiest Seaside Town in America
With eight miles of beach and bay, two-plus miles of boardwalk and lots of wacky and family-friendly events all year long, it's no surprise Ocean City is THE shore pick for so many people.

NJ Division of Travel & Tourism|Facebook
Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce

Manco & Manco Pizza | Facebook
9th & The Boardwalk
(609) 927-9900

Browns Restaurant|Website
110 Boardwalk (St. Charles & Boardwalk)
609-391-0677
Johnson's Popcorn
6th, 8th & 14th streets & Boardwalk

Kohr Brothers Ice Cream
7th, 8th, 10th & 12th & Boardwalk
Wonderland Pier, North End, Boardwalk

Here's what's new in AC for 2019
Atlantic City just added two new options for fun and relaxation! The Borgata is betting on a new sportsbook entertainment area with a $12 million destination bar -- the Moneyline Bar & Book. Over at the Tropicana, it's wellness inspiration from the sea at the newly redone Sea Spa, for when it's time to unwind and escape!

Moneyline Bar & Book | Facebook | Instagram
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-317-1000

Sea Spa | Facebook | Instagram

Tropicana Atlantic City
2813 Boardwalk, Chelsea Tower, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
609-340-4363

The Orange Loop
Jeannette Reyes explores a section of Atlantic City that's rebuilding and rebranding itself. The Orange Loop is named after the section of the Monopoly board: New York, St. James and Tennessee Avenue and a group of developers, entrepreneurs and local leaders are literally building houses and hotels. The section was in bad shape just a few years ago and now it is becoming a destination just off the boardwalk with a New Orleans style restaurant, a beer hall, live music, yoga and a coffee shop. And that is just the beginning.

The Orange Loop

MADE Atlantic City Chocolate Bar | Instagram
121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Leadership Studio | Facebook | Instagram
161 South Tennessee Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Bourre Atlantic City | Facebook | Instagram
201 South New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall | Facebook | Instagram
133 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Hayday Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
131 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401


Surfside Fitness' New Digs
Cheryl Herzog has been known for her Surfside Fitness workouts in Avalon for years. For her ninth summer down the shore, she debuted a brand new studio in a space that was a restaurant just a few months ago.

Surfside Fitness |Facebook
2109 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ 08202
(609) 967-9023

Summer Shore Fashion
When you're on the beach, the bathing suit is the official uniform. But when you hit the boards at night, you may want to take the dress code up a notch. So Melissa Magee did some shopping down the shore for the latest summer trends.
Lilly Pulitzer
2009 Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ 08202

ellelauri
264 21st St, Avalon, NJ 08202



Localish Presents: Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge
We're not stretching the truth when we say Shriver's makes any trip to the Jersey shore sweeter!

Shriver's Salt Water Taffy
852 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Walk the Llamas
It's not every day you can walk a llama. But in New Egypt, New Jersey, you can.

Second Wind Llama Adventures | Facebook
256 E Colliers Mill Rd, New Egypt, NJ 08533

Shelter Me
You can now Rent a dog for a few hours to up to a whole day at Homeward Bound, Camden County's Animal Shelter in New Jersey. Sign up to take out a designated pooch for activities like a hike, ice cream, or errands!

Homeward Bound NJ
125 County House Rd | Blackwood, NJ 08012
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatlantic citysummerjersey shorefyi phillyfyi atlantic cityfyi jersey shoreshoppingfyi outdoors
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly Cynch Grilling Tank Home Delivery Sweepstakes
Summer Fun around Philadelphia
It's time to hit the outdoors at Philly's Circuit Trails | FYI Philly
BBQ tips with Bull and Cynch Propane | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
New sex abuse charges added against former Palisades teacher
New FOP 'help wanted' billboard causing controversy in Philadelphia
Woman critical following hit-and-run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Police ID suspect who allegedly hit USPS worker with SUV
VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
Show More
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
Alleged human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including 16-year-old with autism
Woman left with permanent 'X' on face after Macy's visit: lawsuit
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
More TOP STORIES News