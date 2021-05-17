Pennsylvania officials increase indoor, outdoor gathering capacity Monday

Starting Monday, in Pennsylvania -- outside the City of Philadelphia -- gathering limits will go up. Indoor event capacity will go up to 50% and outdoor events can be held at 75% capacity.
Nigel Eaton just graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, and we found him having dinner with his family in Lower Merion Township. He could only bring two people to the graduation ceremony.
But as restrictions start to lift in our area, he's planning on a larger celebration with his entire family very soon.
"Oh yeah definitely having a party," said Eaton.
For caterers like Jeffrey Miller, it's looking to be a promising summer after a frustrating year.
"It's been tough on our couples. I mean people postponing one, two, three times," said Miller.
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, all COVID-related restrictions will lift in Pennsylvania, allowing retail, salons, bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity.
The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association is pushing Governor Tom Wolf to move that date up to Friday, May 28 to take advantage of the full holiday weekend.
"You're talking a Friday, Saturday, Sunday when everyone is out celebrating," said Ben Fileccia with PRLA. "They want to go out, the restaurant and event folks want to welcome these patrons in."
Philadelphia will lift all "safer at home" restrictions except for mask-wearing on Friday, June 11.
Some people are ready.
"I'm a nurse. I've been dealing with this for over a year now in the hospital, so I'm ok with it," said Gerald Stoudt of Center City.
Some aren't sure.
"If everybody's not vaccinated, then isn't it going to be right back to the pandemic when it first happened?" asked Anthony Stewart of West Philadelphia.
In Pennsylvania, about 48% of adults are fully vaccinated.
Wolf says once that number reaches 70%, all masking requirements will be lifted.
Currently, anyone who is not fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania is required to wear a mask in public.