George Floyd

George Floyd's son joins Texas protesters in peaceful demonstration

BRYAN, Texas -- Hundreds of people gathered for a demonstration in Bryan were surprised to learn one of George Floyd's children lives in the city.

People held up signs as drivers honked in support at the peaceful protest.

Among them was George's son, Quincy Mason Floyd.

He says he had not seen his father since he was a young child, but he broke down in tears when he heard about his death.

"Everybody's coming out and showing love. I love this, my heart is really touched by all of this," Quincy said.

At first he says people questioned the connection, but he says the resemblance to his father is undeniable.

To see more from Quincy on the tragic death of his father in Minneapolis police custody, watch the video above.

RELATED:
Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral
Semi-truck drives through George Floyd protesters marching on Minneapolis interstate
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'
GOING HOME: Funeral services for George Floyd will be held in Houston
George Floyd's body expected back in Texas this week, sources say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybryanofficer arrestedmurderofficer chargedgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Members of National Guard arrive in Philadelphia as curfew lifts
Center City streets, Ben Franklin Bridge reopen
SEPTA resumes service in Philly, suburbs until Monday morning
Soccer player Sancho punished for Floyd tribute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Members of National Guard arrive in Philadelphia as curfew lifts
Residents protect South Philadelphia Target store
LIVE | A.C. mayor speaks on vandalism after protests
Three-alarm fire rips through Rent-A-Center in Kensington
Peaceful protest held near Philly's Octavius Catto statue
Center City streets, Ben Franklin Bridge reopen
Murphy to have 'important announcement' on NJ's reopening
Show More
Man shot multiple times in East Mount Airy
AccuWeather: Cool Start To June
Fire erupts in business in Fern Rock
Fire damages shopping center in SW Philadelphia
NYC mayor's daughter among 345 protesters arrested at George Floyd rally
More TOP STORIES News