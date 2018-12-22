George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored young boy in the Philippines

Even after his death, former president George H.W. Bush continues to warm hearts.
It was recently revealed the 41st president sponsored a seven-year-old boy in the Philippines named Timothy.
For ten years, Bush sent funds that went toward Timothy's education, activities and his meals.
Bush used a different name when he wrote letters to the boy to keep his identity a secret.
Timothy didn't find out who his sponsor was until he graduated from the program.
