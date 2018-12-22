U.S. & WORLD

George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored young boy in the Philippines

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored young boy in the Philippines. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

Even after his death, former president George H.W. Bush continues to warm hearts.

It was recently revealed the 41st president sponsored a seven-year-old boy in the Philippines named Timothy.

For ten years, Bush sent funds that went toward Timothy's education, activities and his meals.

Bush used a different name when he wrote letters to the boy to keep his identity a secret.

Timothy didn't find out who his sponsor was until he graduated from the program.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldgeorge h.w. bush
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Merriam-Webster unveils its 2018 Word of the Year
Vigil held for missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth
Netflix streaming not hurting theater business
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Merriam-Webster unveils its 2018 Word of the Year
Army veteran reunites with military dog after spending a year apart
Vigil held for missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth
Airman returns home in time for the holidays in Cherry Hill
More Society
Top Stories
N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
2 men stabbed in Sugarhouse Casino parking lot
Police: Report of shots fired at Christiana Mall in Delaware, no evidence found
Vigil held for missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth
Man shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown
Man critical after being shot in West Oak Lane
Suspect sought in stabbing in Glassboro
2 hospitalized following shooting in West Kensington
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning Windy, Cooler
Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Big shopping weekend for holiday shoppers
Holiday travelers are on their merry way across the region
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home, fiance charged
More News