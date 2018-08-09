Georgia student's college wishes granted after she sends them into the sky

A Georgia student wrote down her college wishes, tied them to a balloon, and sent them into the sky -- hoping someone would hear her prayer.Those wishes just happened to end up in the right spot.When Mykehia Curry found out she'd be the first to attend college in her family, her excitement soon turned to worry.Her mother is disabled, a single parent, and struggling to pay for her daughter's future.Books and tuition are one thing, but the comforter and refrigerator she needed seemed unattainable.So, together they wrote those wishes on paper, tied them to a balloon and sent them into the sky.Jerome Jones, a power employee, who also happens to be a minister spotted the balloons and bought Mykehia what she needs.The generous act brought the family to tears.Mykehia plans to study nursing and get an on-campus job at Albany State University.------