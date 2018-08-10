U.S. & WORLD

Georgia TSA officer jumps into action when bag begins smoking

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia TSA officer prevents dangerous situation when bag begins to smoke. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 10, 2018.

The quick actions of a TSA officer prevented a dangerous situation in Georgia last month.

Video shows the officer at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport remain calm even though a bag started smoking.

The officer was able to take the bag to a safe area outside the terminal.

The smoke was coming from a malfunctioning vape battery.

Those batteries are banned from checked luggage, because of this very danger.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldTSA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Photos from the wildfires across California
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
'Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund' approaches $316,000
Wake Forest basketball coach pleads not guilty for punch that killed tourist
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Wisconsin firefighters save driver from flaming car
Employees at KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell to undergo sensitivity training
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Georgia student's college wishes granted after she sends them into the sky
More Society
Top Stories
New surveillance video in North Philly drive-by shooting; vigil held
Video shows shootout between suspect and Pa. state police
Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville
Eagles kickoff preseason with loss to Steelers
2 shot during attempted robbery in city's Logan section
Suspect dead, cruiser riddled with bullet holes in S. Philly shooting
Local rapper among 2 dead in North Philly drive-by shooting
Federal judge halts deportation in progress
Show More
Tractor-trailer and construction vehicle collide on Rt. 295 in Cherry Hill
$50,000 in rewards for info after Camden detectives shot
Pleasantville principal arrested on child pornography charges
Police: Man sought for robbery of TD Bank in Wyncote
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
More News