Georgia TSA officer jumps into action when bag begins smoking

The quick actions of a TSA officer prevented a dangerous situation in Georgia last month.
Video shows the officer at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport remain calm even though a bag started smoking.
The officer was able to take the bag to a safe area outside the terminal.
The smoke was coming from a malfunctioning vape battery.
Those batteries are banned from checked luggage, because of this very danger.
