German politician says cyclists should get an extra vacation day from work

We know there are a ton of bicycling aficionados here in Philadelphia, and you would surely be happy to know that one politician thinks because you cycle you should get an extra day's vacation.This elected official is in Germany -- but here is his pitch.Stefan Gelbhaar believes cyclists should earn extra time off because they are healthier and take fewer days off work.It's healthy for people, good for the environment.Some critics say not all people who ride a bike to work would technically be considered healthy.But proponents say any focus on healthy habits is good.