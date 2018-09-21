SOCIETY

Get free tickets for Museum Day on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Saturday is your chance to explore 25 museums and attractions in the area for free.

It is part of Smithsonian magazine's annual Museum Day.

Museums taking part include The African American Museum, The Academy of Natural Sciences, the Independence Seaport Museum, the National Museum of American Jewish History,and the Penn Museum.
You must register online for free tickets.

Get a ticket here: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2018/

