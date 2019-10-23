Ghost allegedly seen in spooky photo from historic Baltimore building

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WPVI) -- It's almost Halloween and who doesn't love a good ghost story to put you in the spooky spirit?
Bertha's Mussels is a Fell's Point cornerstone in Baltimore for their food and drink, bumper stickers and more.
But while recently working upstairs, co-owner Laura Norris said she felt a presence and even asked for safe passage.
"And I stammered... I'm not going to hurt you, I'm just going home, bye-bye," she told WJZ-TV.
In fact, there's so many ghosts here in the wind, one ghost story follows another. But it's one thing to talk about it and quite another to see one.
Melissa Rowell gives ghost tours that start at Bertha's. Recently, one of her clients sent her a photo.
If you look closely at the third floor window, you can see a vague image of a little girl with her hand stretched out through the window.
That's what people are seeing and it coincides with a ghost story from here.
"And people have seen the same little girl skipping in the other room," said Rowell.
Laura Norris' husband and co-owner, Tony Norris, has heard a lot of stories in his bar.
"I'm open minded about it," he said. "My friend Bob, he saw ghosts constantly when he worked by himself upstairs."
So who is the ultimate judge? You are.
Whether you think it's a ghost, an optical illusion or something else, one thing is for certain. The third floor area is sealed off, so no one was up there the night the photo was taken.
