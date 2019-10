HALF MOON BAY, California (WPVI) -- A giant pumpkin won the Safeway World Championship weigh-off contest in California weighing a whopping 2,175 pounds.It may look more like a boulder, but this pumpkin is for real.It won the Safeway World championship weigh-off in Half Moon Bay.Leonardo Urena says it's his first pumpkin over 2,000 pounds.Urena's prize was a check for more than $15,000.