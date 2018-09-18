SOCIETY

4-year-old girl named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence Wisniewski, 4, of Chicago, wanted to help Florence victims after hearing her name several times over the last few days.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 4-year-old Chicago girl named Florence is trying to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

Rain and wind from Florence have left thousands flooded and in need of help in North and South Carolina.

That means young Florence Wisniewski - also known as Flo - has been hearing her name over and over in the past few days. Now, she is a force of her own.

"I think people want to help and they just needed a little push and Flo was that push," said her mother, Tricia Wisniewski. "She didn't know exactly what was happening so we started showing her videos and reading her articles and telling her just what was happening and showing her houses underwater and she wanted to help."

Flo's parents put out a donation box on their front porch and at Flo's preschool to collect non-perishable items, such as food, diapers, and toiletries, for victims of the destructive storm.

"Because I think it's right to do, to help people," Florence said.

Then, Flo's mom shared a photo on Facebook last Friday calling for donations. The post has been shared thousands of times.

Now, the family has collected hundreds of dollars worth of donations.

"People are coming up to me at the store or at a fest and telling me about it and it's been great. It speaks volumes of the neighborhood," Tricia Wisniewski said.

The family will be taking donations up until Friday, which is Florence's birthday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhurricane florenceu.s. & worlddonationscharitygood newsfeel goodIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Town throws Christmas party for boy who has weeks to live
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Man who confessed to killing father showed no remorse
Man caught shaving on train in viral video says don't judge
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Thief swipes wheelchair used by boy with cerebral palsy
Pickup truck driver sought for 'turfing' school property
Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia; 2 men in custody
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
AccuWeather: Spotty Downpours From The Remnants of Florence Today
Show More
Jenkins, Kelce speak on Wentz's return at JCC sports awards dinner
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
Food, water handouts set in isolated North Carolina city
Video of deadly tornado as it passes through Virginia
Sarah Bloomquist reports on the aftermath of Hurricane Florence
More News