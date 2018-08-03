SOCIETY

Girl power! Mom dresses daughter up as Frida Kahlo, Julia Child and other influential women

EMBED </>More Videos

Jenelle Wexler first dressed her 3-month-old daughter Liberty as artist Frida Kahlo, and the infant has since appeared as athlete Billie Jean King, Queen Elizabeth II, Julia Child and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others. (Jenelle Wexler, AP Photo)

MCHENRY, Ill. --
One Illinois infant is getting a first-hand lesson in women's history through a heartwarming series of photos showing her dressed as some of our time's most influential ladies.

Jenelle Wexler first dressed her 3-month-old daughter Liberty as artist Frida Kahlo, and the infant has since appeared as athlete Billie Jean King, Queen Elizabeth II, chef Julia Child, activist Malala Yousafzai, artist Frida Kahlo and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others.

"I was having so much fun looking up all these women and reading how empowering these women are," Wexler told ABC News. "She's loving it, but she has no idea what I'm doing."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhistorywomenbabyfamilyparentingu.s. & worldillinoisbuzzworthywhat's trending
SOCIETY
World War 2 veteran receives gold medal in Bryn Mawr
Officer who worked 32 years without sick day gets last radio call
New winery coming to Fashion District Philadelphia
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
More Society
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
Police: Gunman shoots 3 people in Juniata
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
Man critical after being shot several times in Hunting Park
AccuWeather:Stormy Start to the Weekend, Then a Heat Wave
Summer travel heats up despite rising gas prices
Show More
World War 2 veteran receives gold medal in Bryn Mawr
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot while on conference call
VIDEO: Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in NYC
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain milk
More News